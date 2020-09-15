- We need a clearly defined target to reduce domestic greenhouse gas emissions

TRANSPORT INDUSTRY TOGETHER WITH TRANSPORT BYERS:
Af: Editorial
The transport- and logistic-company Girteka Logistics together with more than 150 business leaders and investors urge EU heads of state to set higher 2030 emissions reduction targets
As the European Commission sits down to discuss proposals for a new 2030 emissions target in time for the State of the Union address Wednesday Sept 16, more than 150 European businesses, investors and business networks, including Microsoft, IKEA, Deutsche Bank, Unilever, H&M, Google, Girteka Logistics, Signify and Apple are calling on EU leaders to back the ambition set out in the European Green Deal and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030.
In an open letter, CEOs from across Europe and the economy have outlined their determination to work with the EU to tackle impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic while delivering a more climate-resilient and regenerative recovery. The letter indicates the diversity of European business support for increased climate ambition, with companies from sectors including, manufacturing, heavy industry, finance, consumer goods, power generation and technology supporting the 55 percent target.
Signed by 157 businesses and investors, and 21 business networks, the letter states:
"What we urgently need to see next is an ambitious implementation of the recovery package focussed on achieving a green and digital transition, with the European Green Deal at its core and an elevated short-term emissions reduction target in its sights.
"The right decisions now can help create and protect healthy, thriving and fair communities and secure a roadmap for a prosperous economy. From a business and investor perspective, clarity on the net zero transition pathway and timetables for each sector, as well as policy that enables substantial investments in carbon neutral solutions is essential. This in turn would provide us with the confidence needed to invest decisively at the necessary pace and scale to reduce emissions, create decent green jobs, drive innovation, and accelerate the rebuilding of a resilient zero carbon economy."
The initiative is led by the European Corporate Leaders Group (CLG Europe), a cross-sectoral group of European businesses working towards delivering climate neutrality.
It was delivered in partnership with Business Ambition for 1.5C , the We Mean Business coalition which includes BSR, The B Team, CDP, CLG Europe, Ceres, WBCSD, The Climate Group and its RE100 & EV100 networks, as well as with the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC). There was additional support from European business and investment networks including BCSD Portugal, the Centre of Energy Efficiency Solutions (Slovenia), the European Alliance for Green Recovery, EU-ASE, EURIMA, EIIF, EHPA, The Aldersgate Group (UK), The Haga Initiative (Sweden), Skift Business Climate Leaders, the Solar Impulse Foundation, The Spanish Green Growth Group (Spain) and Wind Europe.
Together, ahead of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen State of the Union 2020 speech, and in the run up to Climate Week in New York, the signatories are urging European leaders to avoid the worst effects of climate change and secure a sustainable, competitive economic recovery by:
Christian Sewing, CEO, Deutsche Bank AG said:
- Banks play a crucial role in this ambitious transformation. We can and must help companies to do business more sustainably. But we need the EU to pave the way by providing common standards.
Edvardas Liachovičius, CEO, Girteka Logistics said:
- Today trucks account for only 2percent of vehicles on the road. Yet they are responsible for 22percent of road transport CO2 emissions in the EU. We cannot meet the Paris agreement without decarbonising road freight. Replacing our 7.400 Euro 6 trucks with zero-emission vehicles is a must. Joining ECTA (European Clean Trucking Alliance) brings a strong and united voice to our common goal of having zero-emission trucks.
Casper Klynge, Vice President European Government Affairs, Microsoft said:
- As we work together to achieve a green recovery from COVID-19, we have an unprecedented opportunity to act on climate change and gain momentum on our path towards carbon neutrality in Europe. Setting clear and ambitious targets is necessary to reach net zero. All of us – businesses and governments – can take actions that are good for growth, jobs and the economy, as well as for the planet.
Helena Helmersson, CEO H&M Group said:
- We are committed to take responsibility to reach our climate positive ambition and contribute to ambitious global emission reduction targets. We need to take responsibility of our future together, and now companies and governments have to collaborate closer than ever before. Transparency and circularity must be the core of the leadership we need in the transition to a fossil free economy.
Jesper Brodin, CEO, Ingka Group / IKEA Retail said:
- The time for talk is over. We need to act, and we need to act now to accelerate climate action and limit global warming to below 1.5°C. IKEA is committed to become climate positive by 2030 and we ask governments to do the same. Stepping up their ambition and increasing the EU’s GHG emission reduction target for 2030 is essential in order to ensure a future that is climate neutral.
Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple said:
- The choice between a healthy planet and good business strategy has always been a false one, and we’ve proved that with a company that runs on 100percent clean energy and a supply chain transitioning to do the same. As Apple works towards 100percent carbon neutral products and a carbon neutral supply chain by 2030, we’ll continue to call for the strong global targets we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect this planet for future generations.
Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairman and CEO, EDF said:
- I support a 2030 ambition for Europe of at least 55percent reduction in CO2 emissions. A cost-effective electrification of the European economy, furthering the use of low carbon electricity and innovative solutions in transport, housing and industrial processes, is not only what is right for the climate, but is also a matter of industrial policy and energy security. EDF’s electricity production in Europe is already more than 90percent low-carbon today and EDF will continue to be a key player of this breakthrough in the next decade.
Eric Rondolat, CEO & Chairman, Signify said:
- We can’t afford not to take bold climate action – it’s needed and it’s needed now. Consider this: if we achieve an increase in 3percent energy efficiency a year, driven by a similar 3percent in renovation rates, and 3percent increase in the use of renewables per year, then a carbon neutral world by 2050 is in reach. Crucially this requires an interim target of at least 55percent GHG reduction in 2030, which also equally distributes the workload between the current and the future generation who have to make this a reality.
Matt Brittin, President, EMEA Business & Operations, Google said:
- We’re proud to support the EC's ambitious goal to make Europe the world’s first carbon-neutral continent. At Google, our goal is to run our global operations on carbon-free energy 24/7 and we aim to get there by 2030. We’re also committed to playing our part by supporting strong policy action and helping others take climate action with technology and tools for a carbon free future.
Eliot Whittington, Director, CLG Europe said:
- European businesses and investors know that the only viable economic future that can deliver prosperity and wellbeing is one that stabilises the climate. They are standing up and standing together to call on the EU to ensure its near-term emissions targets get the continent on track to reduce the worst impacts of climate change and deliver net zero by 2050. We must learn from the pandemic that putting in place resilient and socially just economic systems is vital and that building back better must be at the core of the EU's recovery package.
The letter will be highlighted in a high level virtual event organised by the UN’s Race to Zero on the opening day of New York Climate Week on September 21. The Race to Zero campaign - the largest alliance ever committed to net zero - aims to build momentum around the shift to a decarbonised economy ahead of COP26, where governments must strengthen their contributions to the Paris Agreement.
- Today’s letter demonstrates that EU businesses are serious about working together with the EU to support a race to zero emissions over the next decade. These businesses are already transforming their operations, but clarity on the pathway for each sector will provide the confidence needed to invest decisively at the necessary pace and scale to reduce emissions, create decent green jobs, drive innovation, and accelerate the rebuilding of a resilient zero carbon economy, says Nigel Topping, High Level Climate Champion for the United Kingdom.
Signatories List:
Supporter network signatories
Coordinating business group
- Renato Mazzoncini, CEO and General Manager, A2A SPA
- José Manuel Entrecanales Domecq, Chairman and CEO, ACCIONA
- Giuseppe Gola, CEO, ACEA Group
- Philippe Zimmerman, CEO, ADEO
- Christoph Schwaiger, CEO, International Management Holdings, ALDI SOUTH Group
- Oliver Bäte, CEO, Allianz SE
- Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and CEO, ALSTOM
- Yves Perrier, CEO, Amundi
- Peter Simpson, CEO Anglian Water (& Co-chair of the Corporate Leaders Group UK)
- Alan Brookes, Group Executive - Europe, Middle East, UK, Arcadis
- Patrick Mathieu, President & CEO, Armacell
- Hüseyin Gökalp Çağlar, CEO, Artnivo E&C
- Agostino Re Rebaudengo, Chairman and CEO, Asja Ambiente Italia
- Philippe Donnet, CEO, Assicurazioni Generali
- Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca PLC
- Ben Murray, CEO, Avieco
- Patrick Dixneuf, CEO, Aviva Europe, Aviva
- Alberto Castelli, CEO, BancoPosta Fondi Sgr
- Frédéric Janbon, CEO, BNP Paribas Asset Management
- Georges Kern, CEO, Breitling SA
- Laura Chappell, CEO, Brunel Pension Partnership Ltd
- Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini Group, Capgemini
- Cees 't Hart, CEO, Carlsberg Group
- Massimo di Tria, CIO, Cattolica Assicurazioni
- Sergio Menendez, President CEMEX EMEAA, CEMEX
- Gareth Mostyn, CEO, Church Commissioners for England
- Damian Gammell, CEO, Coca-Cola European Partners
- Isaac Navarro Cabeza, CEO, Contazara, S.A
- Giacomo Mareschi Danieli, CEO, Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA
- Emmanuel Faber, Chairman & CEO, Danone
- Christian Sewing, CEO, Deutsche Bank AG
- Timotheus Höttges, CEO, Deutsche Telekom AG
- Michael Zahn, CEO, Deutsche Wohnen SE
- Bart Van Muylder, CEO, Diepensteyn NV
- Will Gardiner, CEO, Drax Group
- Roger van Bolxtel, CEO, Dutch Railways
- Dr. Asoka Woehrmann, CEO, DWS Group GmbH
- Johannes Teyssen, CEO, E.ON SE
- Gordon Power, Co-Founder and CIO, Earth Capital
- Jean-Bernard Levy, Chairman and CEO, EDF
- Miguel Stilwell de Andrade, interim CEO, EDP - Energias de Portugal
- Diego Percopo, CEO, EF Solare Italia
- Ângelo Ramalho, CEO, Efacec Power Solutions
- Jonas Samuelson, President & CEO, AB Electrolux
- Kees-Jan Rameau, Chief Strategic Growth Officer, Eneco
- Francesco Starace, CEO & General Manager, Enel
- Claire Waysand, CEO, ENGIE
- John Keppler, Chairman and CEO, Enviva
- Luca Bettonte, CEO, ERG SpA
- Christoph Klein, Managing Partner, ESG Portfolio Management GmbH
- Luis García Codrón , Director, Europa Mundo Vacaciones, S.L.U
- Donald Hopper, Co-Founder & CEO, EVA Global
- Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO, EVBox Group
- Severin Schwan, CEO, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Toni Volpe, CEO, Falck Renewables SpA
- Valentín Alfaya, Chief Sustainability Officer, Ferrovial
- Gianfranco Battisti, CEO and General Manager, Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane
- Gilbert Ghostine, CEO, Firmenich
- Ylva Wessén, CEO, Folksam Group
- Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E Holdings
- Markus Rauramo, President and CEO, Fortum Corporation
- Sander Geelen, CEO, Geelen Counterflow
- Edvardas Liachovičius, CEO, Girteka Logistics
- Joost Bergsma, CEO and Managing Partner, Glennmont Partners
- Matt Brittin, President, EMEA Business & Operations, Google
- Mads Nipper, CEO, Grundfos
- Helena Helmersson, CEO, H&M Group
- Christopher J. Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton
- Henric Andersson, President and CEO, Husqvarna Group
- Ignacio S. Galán, Chairman and CEO, Iberdrola
- Ilkay Özkisaoglu, Owner, IMBEO
- Ian Simm, Founder and CEO, Impax Asset Management plc
- Pablo Isla, Executive Chairman, INDITEX
- Jesper Brodin, CEO, Ingka Group / IKEA Retail
- Jon Abrahamsson Ring, CEO, Inter IKEA Group
- Ivan Kurtović, CEO, InterCapital Asset Management
- Nigel Stansfield, President Interface, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, Interface
- Remco Boerefijn, CEO, IPCOM
- Massimiliano Bianco, CEO, Iren S.p.A
- Luis Goncalves, CEO, Iskraemeco
- Yves Desmet, CEO, ISoltechnics
- Guy Grainger, EMEA CEO, JLL
- Ceila McKeon, Chief Executive, Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust
- Mantas Bartuška, CEO, JSC Lithuanian Railways
- Roland Gärber and Steen E.Hansen, Co-CEOs, KAEFER Isoliertechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Marie-Angee Debon, CEO, Keolis
- Jean-Claude Carlin, Member of the Knauf Group Management Committee Insulation Europe / Middle East / Asia, Knauf Insulation
- Tex Gunning, CEO, LeasePlan
- Benoit Coquart, CEO, LEGRAND
- Lars Appelqvist, CEO, Löfbergs
- Marko Lukić, Owner and CEO, Lumar IG d.o.o
- Markus Biland, Member of the Executive Board, MABI AG
- Thierry Deau, President and CEO, Meridiam
- Florent Menegaux, CEO, Michelin
- George Muzinich, Chairman & CEO, Muzinich & Co. Limited
- Peter Vanacker, President and CEO, Neste Oyj
- Marco Settembri, CEO, Nestlé Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Nestlé S.A.
- Simone Balbi, COO, New Componit Srl
- Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, President & CEO, Novo Nordisk
- Henrik Poulsen, CEO, Ørsted
- Alexander Birken, CEO, Otto Group
- Torben Möger Pedersen, CEO, PensionDanmark
- Andre Calantzopoulos, CEO, Philip Morris International
- Jon Johnsen, CEO, PKA
- Thomas Ingenlath, CEO, Polestar AB
- Antonio Colombi, CIO, Poste Vita S.p.A.
- John Voppen, CEO, ProRail
- Isaías Táboas Suárez, President, Renfe
- Arturo Revenga, CEO, REVENGA Smart Solutions
- Alberto Forbiti, Chairman, Riva & Mariani Group S.p.A.
- Jens Birgersson, CEO & President, ROCKWOOL International A/S
- Dimitri de Vreeze, co-CEO, Royal DSM
- Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, CEO, RWE Renewables GmbH (RWE Group)
- Pierre-André de Chalendar, Chairman and CEO, Saint-Gobain
- Gavin Patterson, President & CRO, Salesforce
- Christian Klein, CEO, SAP SE
- Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO, Schneider Electric France
- Valentino Vascellari, CEO, SICET S.R.L
- Andreas Nauen, CEO, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
- Eric Rondolat, CEO, Signify
- Maarten van Dijk, Managing Director, SkyNRG
- Kerry Adler, President and CEO, SkyPower Global
- Denis Machuel, CEO, Sodexo
- Pierre-Etienne Bindschedler, CEO, Soprema Group
- Gianfilippo Mancini, CEO, Sorgenia
- Renat Heuberger, CEO, South Pole
- Martin Lindqvist, President & CEO, SSAB
- Alistair Phillips-Davies, CEO, SSE
- Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO, Statkraft AS
- Annica Bresky, President and CEO, Stora Enso
- Odd Arild Grefstad, Group CEO, Storebrand
- Bertrand Camus, CEO, SUEZ
- Enrique Tombas, Founding Partner, Suma Capital
- Daniela Carosio, Senior Partner, Sustainable Value Investors- Studio Carosio Daniela
- Heinz-Jürgen Bertram, CEO, Symrise AG
- Miguel Varela, CEO, Teimas Desenvolvemento
- José María Álvarez-Pallete López, Chairman & CEO, Telefónica S.A.
- Jaume Miquel, Chairman & CEO, Tendam
- Emmanuel Maragoudakis, CEO, TERNA ENERGY SA
- Adolfo Orive, CEO & President, Tetra Pak
- Mette Lykke, CEO, Too Good To Go
- Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman of the Board & CEO, Total
- Jose La Loggia, President Commercial HVAC EMEA, Trane Technologies
- Alan Jope, CEO, Unilever
- Magnus Hall, CEO, Vattenfall
- Wolfgang Anzengruber, CEO, VERBUND AG
- Morten Dyrholm, Group Senior Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communication and Public Affairs, Vestas Wind Systems A/S
- Steve Rendle, Chairman, President and CEO, VF Corporation
- Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone Group
- Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO, Volvo Group
- George Latham, Managing Partner, WHEB Asset Management LLP
- Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple
- Peter Fisher, Director, Bennetts Associates
- Adam C.T. Matthews, Director, Ethics & Engagement – Investment Team, Church of England Pensions Board
- Fleming Voetmann, Vice President Communications, Marketing & Sustainability, FLSmidth A/S
- Casper Klynge, Vice President European Government Affairs, Microsoft
- Cristiano Dionisi, Managing Director, SICOI
- European Corporate Leaders Group (CLG Europe) CLG Europe is an influential and diverse group of European businesses driving leadership on measures to deliver climate neutrality, members include Unilever, Microsoft, Coca-Cola European Partners, Inga Group | IKEA, Salesforce, EDF, DSM, ACCIONA, Iberdrola, Ferrovial, Interface, ROCKWOOL, Signify, Sky, Stora Enso and affiliates include, Eneco, Lloyds Banking Group, Anglian Water, Heathrow, HYBRIT, Thames Water and Tesco. CLG Europe is a founder member of the We Mean Business coalition.
