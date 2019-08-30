Remember to switch your British driving permit to a Danish

Fredag 30. august 2019 kl: 10:13

Af: Editorial Great Britain is due to leave the EU 31 October 2019 at the latest. After Great Britain has left the EU it won’t be possible for residents in Denmark to drive in Denmark with a British driving permit.





You need to switch your British driving permit to a Danish EU driving permit. This is already possible. At the same time it gives you the advantage of less strict requirements compared to when Great Britain has left the EU.





- We have tried to make it as smooth as possible for residents in Denmark to switch their British driving permit to a Danish EU driving permit - even after Great Britain has left the EU. Despite of this, it can be an advantage here and now to switch the driving permit while the requirements are based on the less strict EU-law, says Minister for Transport Benny Engelbrecht.





To switch your driving permit please go to borger.dk or contact your municipality.









© Copyright 2019 transportnyhederne.dk. Denne artikel er beskyttet af lov om ophavsret og må ikke kopieres eller på anden måde videreudnyttes uden særlig aftale.