Fredag 30. august 2019 kl: 10:13
Af: Editorial
As a resident in Denmark you need to have a Danish EU driving permit to drive in Denmark after Great Britain leaves the EU. It is already possible to switch your British driving permit to a Danish one and if you switch it before Great Britain leaves the EU the requirements are less strict
Great Britain is due to leave the EU 31 October 2019 at the latest. After Great Britain has left the EU it won’t be possible for residents in Denmark to drive in Denmark with a British driving permit.
You need to switch your British driving permit to a Danish EU driving permit. This is already possible. At the same time it gives you the advantage of less strict requirements compared to when Great Britain has left the EU.
- We have tried to make it as smooth as possible for residents in Denmark to switch their British driving permit to a Danish EU driving permit - even after Great Britain has left the EU. Despite of this, it can be an advantage here and now to switch the driving permit while the requirements are based on the less strict EU-law, says Minister for Transport Benny Engelbrecht.
To switch your driving permit please go to borger.dk or contact your municipality.
Remember to switch your British driving permit to a Danish
