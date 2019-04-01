Panalpina and DSV agree to join forces
Mandag 1. april 2019 kl: 10:39
Af: Editorial
DSV and Panalpina have reached an agreement on the terms and conditions of a combination by way of a Public Exchange Offer to all Panalpina shareholders. If the offer is successful, DSV and Panalpina will become one of the world’s largest transport and logistics companies with a pro forma revenue of approximately 118 billion danish kroner and a workforce of more than 60,000 employees operating in 90 countries
Following completion, DSV will propose to its shareholders, at an extraordinary general meeting, to change its name to “DSV Panalpina A/S”, which reflects the long, rich history of both companies.
