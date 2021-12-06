

Challenges to keep the quality high in a lack-of-resources environment

Trucking companies have also experienced growth in operating costs due to the fact that there is a clear lack of human and vehicle resources. While Europe has experienced a driver shortage like never before, truck manufacturers have also struggled to produce enough trucks for road transportation providers globally, especially as there is a shortage of semiconductor chips that are responsible for various systems on trucks.



Both cases, due to the relationship between supply and demand, mean that logistics companies have to spend more to have enough resources. The issue of lack of drivers has never left the minds of fellow logistics executives, as it has been an ever-present issue. However, Girteka Logistics has looked to proactively solve the issue by looking at the foundations of what we have to offer our potential colleagues. So far, none of our trucks are sitting idle at our transport bases and are continuing to move daily, proving that we have been successful in retaining and recruiting drivers, as well as being able to find the right solutions for our customers. While having a very young fleet of trucks means we are more efficient in terms of our costs, we also provide a more comfortable environment for our drivers that eases their stress and workload. While the pandemic has worsened the driver shortage in Europe, it also showcased how absolutely crucial the profession is to the well-being of everyone in the continent, as our drivers were the ones that kept supply chains from ripping apart at their links.